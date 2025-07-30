BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: No parking on the sidewalks of the Route des Pêches

Benin: No parking on the sidewalks of the Route des Pêches

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Route des Pêches Fidjrosse Bénin
Route des Pêches Fidjrosse Bénin
- Publicité-

In connection with the development of the Fidjrossè beach, Marie Stella-Adounko section (12.5 km), SIRAT SA strictly prohibits parking on gutters and sidewalks. The aim is to ensure pedestrian safety and protect the ongoing infrastructure projects.

The Society of Road Infrastructure and Territorial Development (SIRAT SA) appeals to the users of the Route des Pêches for more discipline. In a radio-television announcement dated July 21, 2025 and received by the editing team of BENIN WEB TV, the general management bans all parking on the gutters and sidewalks along the construction works of the Marie Stella-Adounko section of the Fidjrossè beach, which is 12.5 km long.

Alternative Parking Areas Identified

This measure, according to the announcement, aims to “ensure pedestrian safety and preserve ongoing projects.” To accomplish this, vehicles must be parked exclusively in side streets, in spaces marked on the ground for angle parking.

In order to facilitate traffic and avoid inconvenience, SIRAT SA specifies that parking areas have been set up at the exit of the slip road connecting Club des Rois intersection to the beach, as well as at the Togbin intersection, in front of the JB Petroleum gas station. These spaces will allow the areas around the construction site to be uncluttered without compromising the works.

The institution also invites users to show civility and respect these rules, under penalty of fines, penalties, or removal of the vehicle by the Republican Police.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: August 1st, 2025 declared a public, non-working, and paid holiday

Benin

Fighting against anarchic constructions: 157 projects suspended in the Greater Nokoué

Benin

Bilateral Cooperation: Benin and Serbia Sign a Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement

Benin

Parakou: Djibril Bio Nourou Dine officially installed on the Municipal Council

Benin

Benin is sponsoring the education of 2 students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

Benin

Cotonou: Towards the construction of 2 international-scale hotel complexes

Benin

Benin: Minutes of the Council of Ministers on this July 30, 2025

Benin

Benin: Major decisions of the ministers’ council on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Benin

Benin: Two brothers sentenced for keeping over a million received by mistake via Mobile Money

Benin

Increase in postal rates from 2026: here are the new rates

VIEW ALL FEEDS