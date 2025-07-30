Benin: No parking on the sidewalks of the Route des Pêches

- Publicité-

In connection with the development of the Fidjrossè beach, Marie Stella-Adounko section (12.5 km), SIRAT SA strictly prohibits parking on gutters and sidewalks. The aim is to ensure pedestrian safety and protect the ongoing infrastructure projects.

The Society of Road Infrastructure and Territorial Development (SIRAT SA) appeals to the users of the Route des Pêches for more discipline. In a radio-television announcement dated July 21, 2025 and received by the editing team of BENIN WEB TV, the general management bans all parking on the gutters and sidewalks along the construction works of the Marie Stella-Adounko section of the Fidjrossè beach, which is 12.5 km long.

Alternative Parking Areas Identified

This measure, according to the announcement, aims to “ensure pedestrian safety and preserve ongoing projects.” To accomplish this, vehicles must be parked exclusively in side streets, in spaces marked on the ground for angle parking.

In order to facilitate traffic and avoid inconvenience, SIRAT SA specifies that parking areas have been set up at the exit of the slip road connecting Club des Rois intersection to the beach, as well as at the Togbin intersection, in front of the JB Petroleum gas station. These spaces will allow the areas around the construction site to be uncluttered without compromising the works.

The institution also invites users to show civility and respect these rules, under penalty of fines, penalties, or removal of the vehicle by the Republican Police.