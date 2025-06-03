Benin: Monday, June 9, 2025, declared a public holiday, non-working and paid

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Labor and Public Service of Benin has declared Monday, June 9, 2025, corresponding to Whit Monday, as a public holiday, observed and paid throughout the national territory.

The Beninese government, through an official statement from the Ministry of Labor and Public Service dated June 3, 2025, announced that Monday, June 9, 2025, Pentecost Monday, will be a public holiday, observed and paid across the entire national territory. This decision aligns with the provisions of law n°90-019 of July 27, 1990, setting the legal holidays in the Republic of Benin.

Pentecost, celebrated 50 days after Easter, commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles, a central event for Christian communities. This day is traditionally recognized as one of the highlights of the Christian liturgical calendar.

The Minister of Labor and Public Service, Adidjatou A. Mathys, via her chief of staff Victorin V. Honvoh, extends her best wishes for a happy holiday to the Beninese Christian community. This is a symbolic gesture of national unity and recognition of religious pluralism in Benin, a secular country that respects all religious beliefs.

This legal day off will provide many citizens with the opportunity to participate in religious festivities, spend time with family, or simply enjoy a break from their professional activities.

As a reminder, this announcement comes right after a similar communication regarding the Tabaski festival scheduled for Friday, June 6, 2025. The government thus demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the observance of national religious holidays in a spirit of equity and social cohesion.