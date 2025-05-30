GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: man dies after sudden illness in guesthouse room

Benin: man dies after sudden illness in guesthouse room

Society
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Drame
Drame
- Publicité-

A man in his forties died on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, after suffering a sudden illness during intimate moments in a guesthouse in Tohouè, a locality in the commune of Sèmè-Kpodji, southeastern Benin.

According to witnesses interviewed by Bip Radio, the man reportedly began vomiting blood while in the room with a female companion. Alarmed, the woman tried to assist him and quickly alerted the guesthouse manager. Despite being rushed to a nearby health center, the victim did not survive the journey.

The sudden and dramatic nature of the death has sparked immediate questions. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death. Local officials, in coordination with security services, have begun initial interviews and medical examinations to shed light on the incident.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: decomposed bodies of woman and infant discovered in Abomey-Calavi

Benin

Benin: woman electrocuted in tragic incident in Bohicon

Benin

Benin: 7 family members killed in tragic road accident

Benin

Sidi Ould Tah takes the helm of the AfDB: Benin welcomes a strategic choice

Benin

Benin: fatalities reported after violent crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Benin

Russia–Ukraine: second round of direct talks set for June 2 in Istanbul

Benin

Benin: explosions and fire reported at Kandi military camp

Benin

White gold: Benin reaffirms its leadership in West Africa’s cotton sector

Benin

Benin: Parliament demands transparency over SIRAT SA’s role in surging public debt

Benin

Benin launches feasibility studies for 3 strategic road corridors with UEMOA support

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved