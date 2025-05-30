Benin: man dies after sudden illness in guesthouse room

- Publicité-

A man in his forties died on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, after suffering a sudden illness during intimate moments in a guesthouse in Tohouè, a locality in the commune of Sèmè-Kpodji, southeastern Benin.

According to witnesses interviewed by Bip Radio, the man reportedly began vomiting blood while in the room with a female companion. Alarmed, the woman tried to assist him and quickly alerted the guesthouse manager. Despite being rushed to a nearby health center, the victim did not survive the journey.

The sudden and dramatic nature of the death has sparked immediate questions. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death. Local officials, in coordination with security services, have begun initial interviews and medical examinations to shed light on the incident.