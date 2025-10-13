Benin – Ligue 1: SOBEMAP and Buffles pull away, matchday 3 roundup

The 3rd matchday of Beninese Ligue 1 delivered its verdict this weekend, with SOBEMAP FC and Buffles FC confirming their excellent start to the season. At the bottom of the table, Espoir FC remain bottom, still without a single point.

The national championship continues to deliver. After the 3rd matchday played on October 11 and 12, SOBEMAP FC and Buffles FC top the standings, each with seven points, but goal difference (+6 versus +5) puts the port side side in first place.

SOBEMAP confirmed their fine form by winning 2-0 away at ASVO, while the Buffles got the better of AS Cotonou (2-0) thanks to a solid collective performance. Behind them, a pack of contenders is emerging: Coton FC, Dragons FC and Damissa FC, all on 7 points as well, remain on the lookout.

The Dadjè–Dragons duel ended in a draw (1-1), as did JS Pobè–ASPAC (1-1), two results that curb their immediate ambitions. Damissa FC, for its part, secured a valuable 2-1 victory over Hodio, who continue to struggle near the foot of the table.

In the other matches, Bani Gansé and USS Kraké cancelled each other out (2-2), Dynamo d’Abomey beat Espoir FC (1-0), and Ayema FC shared the points with Coton FC (0-0). The Cavaliers–Loto-Popo clash, meanwhile, was postponed.

Standings at the end of the 3rd matchday

(Subject to ratification of the results)

1-SOBEMAP FC – 7 pts (+6)

2-Buffles FC – 7 pts (+5)

3-Coton FC – 7 pts (+2)

4-Dragons FC – 7 pts (+2)

5-Damissa FC – 7 pts (+2)

6-ASPAC FC – 5 pts (+1)

7-JS Pobè FC – 5 pts (+1)

8-Loto-Popo FC – 4 pts (+1) (1 game in hand)

9-USS Kraké – 4 pts (0)

10-Dynamo d’Abomey – 4 pts (0)

11-Ayéma FC – 3 pts (0)

12-AS Cotonou – 2 pts (–2)

13-US Cavaliers – 1 pt (–1) (1 game in hand)

14-Bani Gansè – 1 pt (–2)

15-Hodio FC – 1 pt (–2)

16-Dadjè FC – 1 pt (–2)

17-ASVO FC – 1 pt (–5)

18-Espoir FC – 0 pt (–6)