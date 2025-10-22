Benin: launch of paid registrations at EPES this Wednesday

The Ministry of Higher Education announces the opening, as of Wednesday, October 22, 2025, of the paid registration phase for baccalaureate holders wishing to join private higher education institutions (EPES).

This measure is aimed at newly graduated baccalaureate holders not selected through the standard allocation system.

According to the ministry’s statement, interested candidates must follow the procedures set by the relevant EPES to assemble their application in accordance with the requirements.

Read also : Benin : Michel Ahonon appointed President of the Technical Committee for the Press Card

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

This alternative comes in a context where the public offer is subject to scholarship quotas and limited capacities. Several years earlier, the ministry had already opened paid admission routes in public universities for candidates not retained in the scholarship ranking system.

The initiative allows a greater number of young people to access higher education, while streamlining the system to better serve students across the country.