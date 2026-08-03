Morocco: the government reacts after five days of silence on the migratory influx to Ceuta

Morocco released its first assessment of the migration crisis that erupted nearly five days earlier at the border with the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Sunday. The Interior Ministry claims that 40,000 people attempted to cross the border illegally, while 11 migrants died.

According to Moroccan authorities, one person succumbed to injuries from a fall and ten others drowned. However, Madrid reports a much heavier toll, with 72 deaths recorded.

This statement comes after several days of official silence, as Moroccan authorities faced strong criticism for their lack of communication. Media in the kingdom had so far only echoed figures and information provided by Spanish institutions.

In a video lasting about six minutes, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry addressed the events that took place at the border posts of Ceuta and Melilla. He also indicated that Moroccan authorities continue to verify with their Spanish counterparts regarding any additional reported deaths in Ceuta.

Arrivals Presented as Organized

The Moroccan ministry believes that the events were not spontaneous. According to data collected and analyzed by the authorities, they were facilitated by the circulation of false information online and by the activity of networks specializing in human trafficking.

The statement also mentions a misinterpretation of legal and administrative data. This, according to Rabat, has fueled the illusion of easy access to European territory.

Investigations have been launched to determine responsibilities and trace the organization of the attempts to cross the border. The ministry did not provide details on the number of arrests or any potential prosecutions initiated.

The crisis has triggered a massive influx of people to the border of Ceuta, a Spanish enclave located on Morocco’s northern coast. Spanish and Moroccan authorities have since strengthened their cooperation to control movements and verify the human toll of these tense days.