Benin: installation schedule for the CAs and chairs of commissions in the Couffo Department

In the Couffo department, Prefect Christophe H. Megbedji made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026, the official installation schedule for the arrondissement chiefs as well as the presidents and rapporteurs of the permanent commissions in the various municipalities.

According to the timetable laid out by the prefectural authority, the first ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026. The municipality of Aplahoué will open the series at 9:00 a.m. at the town hall. It will be followed by Djakotomey at 11:00 a.m., then Dogbo at 2:00 p.m.

The first day will end in Toviklin with an installation session scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

The process will continue on Saturday, March 7, 2026 with two more steps. Municipal councillors and local authorities are expected at the Klouékanmè town hall at 9:00 a.m. The municipality of Lalo will host the final ceremony at 11:00 a.m., marking the end of this installation phase.

These sessions will complete the structuring of the municipal councils and make the local governance bodies fully operational in the Couffo department.

In addition, the prefect has invited the mayors concerned to invite all of their municipal councillors to ensure the smooth running of the ceremonies.