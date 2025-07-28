Benin: five constitutional court advisors decorated in the National Order

- Publicité-

This Friday, July 25, 2025, the Constitutional Court of Benin served as a setting for a solemn award ceremony. Five of its advisors were decorated in the National Order of Benin, in recognition of their commitment to the service of the Republic.

The ceremony, presided over by the Vice President of the Republic, Mrs. Mariam Chabi Talata, also Grand Chancellor of the national orders, took place in the presence of high-ranking personalities, among them the President of the Constitutional Court, Professor Cossi Dorothé Sossa, and the President of the High Court of Justice, Professor Dandi Gnamou.

On this occasion, Mr. Mathieu Adjovi was elevated to the dignity of Grand Officer of the National Order. His colleagues Nicolas Assogba, Vincent Codjo Acakpo, Michel Adjaka, and Mrs. Aleyya Gouda Baco, for their part, were made Commanders. A distinction that, beyond the honor, embodies an expectation of rigor and exemplariness.

In her speech, the Vice President of the Republic praised the “high sense of duty” and the quality of decisions made by the seventh mandate since its establishment on June 6, 2023. She emphasized that the relevance, objectivity, and completeness of the Court’s rulings reinforce the Nation’s confidence in its constitutional guarantors.

“This decoration is an invitation to surpass oneself, to excellence,” hammered Mrs. Talata, insisting on the crucial role that this mandate will play in the process of the general elections scheduled for 2026. To this end, she has shown confidence: “With this panel of experts in law, politics and social affairs, we should envision the general elections in tranquility, serenity and hope.”

Presented in a sober atmosphere, filled with solemnity, the badges and certificates symbolize the recipients’ official entry into the National Order of Benin. A moment of emotion and republican acknowledgment, sealing the commitment of these judges to the service of democracy and the rule of law.