Benin: death of a farmer in Toffo after being bitten by his own dog

The commune of Toffo, in the Atlantique department, is once again struck by a tragedy linked to a dog bite. A few weeks after the death of a student at CEG Agon, a farmer in his fifties has died in the Damè arrondissement.

According to testimonies gathered from relatives, the victim would have been bitten on the arm by his own dog as he was about to put it up for sale. The animal, already reported for having killed a puppy at the family home, would have suddenly attacked its owner at the moment he was trying to tie it up.

After the attack, no immediate medical care would have been undertaken. Informal opinions would have been followed at first, delaying the appropriate health intervention. It was only later that the man was taken to a health center, where his condition rapidly deteriorated. He died on Thursday, February 19, 2026, according to information reported by L’Investigateur.

The recurrence of these dog-bite deaths has left the people of Damè in deep concern. It brings back to the heart of the debate the question of prevention and the health surveillance of domestic animals to prevent such tragic outcomes in the commune.