Benin – Criet: former director of an insurance brokerage firm prosecuted for alleged data theft

A former director of an insurance brokerage company is accused of having misappropriated strategic data for the benefit of a new company she allegedly set up after her resignation. Tried on Monday, October 13, 2025 at the CRIET, she rejects outright the accusations of theft of computer data and misuse of company assets.

Monday’s hearing at the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) was marked by a sensitive case combining commercial matters and technology. The case involves a former director of an insurance brokerage company based in Cotonou, prosecuted for alleged acts of misuse of company assets and theft of computer data.

According to the file, it all begins on September 17, 2020, the date when the defendant took over the company. Four years later, she resigned from her position. But a few weeks before her departure, on August 14, 2023, a new brokerage company was founded. This detail raised suspicions for the complainant.

Suspicions of unfair competition

After the director’s resignation, the company discovered that part of its computer data — notably the contractual deadlines of its clients — had allegedly been copied or transferred. These pieces of information, considered strategic, were then allegedly used to contact the clients on behalf of the new entity. For the complainant company’s officials, there is no doubt that the former director orchestrated a veritable data siphoning.

On the other side, the defendant denies any wrongdoing. She maintains that she never transferred or used data belonging to her former employer. Her lawyer calls the accusation baseless, motivated by professional disputes and a desire to harm her reputation.

After hearing the parties, the Court decided to adjourn the file to November 24, 2025 for the public prosecutor’s submissions and the lawyers’ pleadings.

This trial, at the intersection of business law and digital matters, illustrates the rise of disputes related to data protection in the Beninese private sector.