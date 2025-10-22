Benin

Benin: Council of Ministers appointments on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

The Council of Ministers met on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr Patrice Talon, President of the Republic, Head of State, Head of Government. The following appointments were made:

Angèle M. ADANLE
Angèle M. ADANLE
View all articles
COMPANY
243 views
Talon Patrice
Talon Patrice,@: Google.com
1 min read
Google News Comment

On the proposal of the Minister of Labour and Public Service, the following appointments were made :

  • Technical Advisor for Social Protection : Mr Yémalin Rémi GLODJINON
  • Departmental Director of Labour and Public Service for Ouémé : Mr Valéry James AMOUSSOU
  • Departmental Director of Labour and Public Service for Donga : Ms Espérance G. TCHENAH MAMAM. 
DON'T MISS