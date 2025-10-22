Benin: construction of social, community and security infrastructure in border communities

The Council of Ministers, meeting this Wednesday, October 22, 2025, under the chairmanship of Head of State Patrice Talon, authorized the construction of social and community and security infrastructures in several border communities in Benin. The objective is to consolidate the State’s presence, improve the living conditions of the population, and strengthen border security.

The Beninese government wants to bring public services closer to the population, particularly in the country’s peripheral areas. Through a wide program to build social and security infrastructure, the executive intends not only to improve quality of life in border areas, but also to assert state authority in these sometimes isolated and vulnerable spaces.

The planned works concern the construction of administrative blocks, police stations, classroom modules, playgrounds and leisure centers, as well as the drilling of boreholes and access roads. These facilities, conceived in an integrated manner, aim to promote local development by providing communities with accessible basic social services.

The project also includes the rehabilitation of police stations, housing for teachers and security personnel, in order to guarantee decent working conditions and a permanent presence of security forces in these sensitive localities. According to the government, this initiative is part of a strategic approach to combat social inequalities and prevent cross-border threats.