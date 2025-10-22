Benin: compensation for 227 people affected by the Banikoara-Kérémou road works

Meeting in Council of Ministers on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the government of President Patrice Talon authorized the payment of compensation to people affected by the paving project for the Banikoara–Kérémou–Burkina Faso border road. In total, 227 affected people will receive compensation in accordance with applicable regulations.

The development and paving project for the Banikoara–Kérémou–Burkina Faso border road has entered a new decisive phase. After evaluation operations carried out by the interministerial departmental commission, the government validated on Wednesday the compensation process for the affected populations.

The work of this commission identified 227 owners whose land, buildings, or other infrastructure lie within the project’s footprint. They are directly affected by the setback easements imposed by the modernization of this strategic route linking northern Benin to Burkina Faso.

Having taken note of the final report, the Council of Ministers gave the green light for the payment of compensation in accordance with the legal provisions in force. This measure aims to ensure social justice and to prevent any land disputes that could impede the proper execution of the project.

The development of the Banikoara–Kérémou road is an essential link in the national road network, intended to open up border areas and stimulate trade with neighboring countries, notably Burkina Faso. This project is part of the regional integration and infrastructure development policy initiated by the Beninese government.

Ultimately, commissioning this road will not only facilitate the mobility of people and goods, but also the agricultural and economic development of the north.