Benin: Colonel André Fofo Dokoui takes command of Operation Mirador
Benin

Benin: Colonel André Fofo Dokoui takes command of Operation Mirador

Security
Par Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Colonel André Fofo Dokoui
Colonel André Fofo Dokoui @ La nation
The Beninese military high command is undergoing a new strategic adjustment in its fight against terrorism. Colonel André Fofo Dokoui has been appointed Commander of the operation theater for Operation Mirador, the Beninese army’s response plan to terrorist threats in the northern part of the country.

The decision was made by the Chief of General Staff of the Beninese Armed Forces, General Fructueux Gbaguidi, in a context marked by an increase in jihadist incursions at the northern borders of Benin. Operation Mirador, launched to contain these threats, was a response aimed at securing vulnerable areas and supporting civilian populations.

Before his appointment, Colonel André Fofo Dokoui served as deputy to the Chief of Staff of the National Guard. He also led the Prytanée Military School of Bembéréké, one of the country’s most prestigious military institutions, renowned for the rigor of its training and discipline.

