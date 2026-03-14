Benin: Closing of the LD party’s National Coordination proceedings

The Les Démocrates (LD) party held this Friday its first ordinary session of the National Coordination, resuming the work that had been suspended on March 6.

This meeting, marked by major decisions, kicks off a new phase in the party’s life after the January 2026 legislative elections.

Two key points shaped the debates:

The report from the delegation sent to Tchaourou to meet the former party president, Yayi Boni.

The conclusions of the reflection committee on LD’s prospects in the post-electoral context.

The National Coordination acknowledged that Yayi Boni’s resignation remains in effect. In accordance with internal provisions, the first vice-president Éric Houndété will act as interim head of the party.

An extraordinary National Council will be convened within three months to formalize the succession and designate a new leadership.

Moreover, members approved opening the party to candidates and political groups wishing to engage in discussions. In this framework, a meeting with the FCBE party was scheduled, on instruction from the National Coordination.

The conclusions of these exchanges will be presented at the next session of the National Council, scheduled for March 21, 2026, where the necessary political directions will be laid down.

With the contents of the communiqué finalizing the proceedings, Les Démocrates express their commitment to maintaining unity and charting a clear path for the future, in a political context undergoing a full reconfiguration.