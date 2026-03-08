Benin

Benin: Boni Yayi’s two recommendations for the LD party’s survival

A major change is looming at the helm of the Democratic Party, which will henceforth operate without its charismatic leader.

Edouard Djogbénou
Le parti Les Democrates
The sudden withdrawal of former President Thomas Boni Yayi will not be without impact on the future of this opposition party to the ‘rupture’ regime.

So that the transition proceeds without unsettling the party’s foundation, the now-former president of the Democratic Party left two major recommendations for the party’s militants and leaders.

Firstly, he calls for preserving internal unity, inviting the various sensibilities to avoid divisions and to prioritize cohesion as the bedrock of political action. An emphasis on unity in a context where opposition parties are often weakened by internal tensions.

In the message addressed to the party’s leaders, the former president Boni Yayi left as a second recommendation the pursuit of consensus in decision-making.

He explicitly invites the vice-presidents and the party’s governing bodies to favor internal dialogue and consultation in running the party’s affairs, in accordance with the party’s statutes.

Thus, unity and consensus are the two foundations on which the outgoing president invites his former collaborators to mitigate the effects of exogenous shocks while preventing internal crises.

