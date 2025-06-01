Benin: 5 dead and over 20 injured in road accident in Dassa-Zoumè

GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: 5 dead and over 20 injured in road accident in Dassa-Zoumè

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Image illustratif d'Accident, @: Google.com
Two consecutive collisions involving three vehicles led to significant loss of life and damage early Sunday morning, June 1, 2025, in Gankpintin, a locality in the Dassa-Zoumè commune (Collines Department).

The tragic accident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday along National Interstate Highway 2 (RNIE2), one of the country’s busiest roads. Five people were killed and at least 21 others injured in the incident.

According to initial reports, a passenger bus traveling from Cotonou collided violently with a livestock truck coming from Niger. The impact was severe, killing five people on the spot, including the bus driver, and injuring many passengers.

As emergency services were responding to the scene, a second accident took place. A separate truck carrying utility poles crashed into the already immobilized bus, worsening the human toll.

Firefighters arrived quickly to evacuate the injured to nearby medical facilities. The Republican Police also responded to secure the area, document the scene, and launch an investigation into the exact causes of this double tragedy.

