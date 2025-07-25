Benin 2026 Presidential Election: CENA sets official candidacy conditions

- Advertisement -

The National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) has publicly released an official list, dated July 18, 2025, of required documents for any duo of candidates running in the presidential elections of April 12, 2026.

Sent to political parties, this decision outlines the administrative and legal requirements that all election contenders must meet.

Joint candidacy governed by law

In accordance with the Beninese Constitution and the current Electoral Code, presidential election candidacy must be presented as a two-person ticket, composed of a presidential and vice-presidential candidate. The file to be provided by each duo includes both joint and individual documents for each of the two candidates.

Required joint documents

The candidate duos must submit two physical copies of their candidate declaration, containing the personal information of both ticket members, as well as the color, symbol, or logo that identifies them. A digital copy of this declaration is also required.

In addition, they must present twenty-eight sponsorships from elected officials (deputies or mayors), spread across at least fifteen different electoral districts. These sponsorships must be established by means of official forms issued by CENA. Note that an elected official can only sponsor one candidate duo.

The file must also include a receipt of payment for an amount of 25 million CFA francs, deposited in the deposits and consignments fund.

Documents to be provided by each member of the duo

Each candidate, whether presidential or vice-presidential, must include the following documents in their file:

A certificate of Beninese nationality.

A birth certificate or equivalent document.

A bulletin number 3 from the criminal record, dated less than three months ago.

A residency certificate.

A tax clearance certificate for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

A sworn declaration attesting to the absence of any reasons for ineligibility.

A passport-sized identity photo.

A valid ID.

Proof of membership of the political party or designation by a coalition that provided the sponsors.

The complete files must be submitted no later than October 12, 2025, which is six months before the scheduled date of the first round of the election. This deadline comes from Article 132 of the Electoral Code, which requires the submission of applications at least one hundred and eighty days before the date of the election.

The sponsorship filter, the first hurdle in the process

The CENA’s decision confirms that obtaining twenty-eight sponsorships is one of the main obstacles for potential candidates, especially those who do not have strong political roots or parliamentary and municipal support.

The 2026 presidential election is therefore heavily regulated, with strict requirements for participation. The battle to obtain sponsorships may already begin shaping the electoral landscape in the coming months.