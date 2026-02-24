Barça rejected PSG’s €250 million offer for Lamine Yamal.

Joan Laporta revealed that he rejected a record bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Lamine Yamal, preferring to keep his prodigy despite the 250 million euros offered.

The secret was well kept, it is now out in the open. The president of FC Barcelona confirmed that a dizzying offer had been transmitted by Paris Saint-Germain to try to prise Lamine Yamal away from Catalonia. Invited to speak about how young talents are managed, Joan Laporta revealed that the Parisian club had offered no less than 250 million euros for the winger, who was only 17 years old. An astronomical sum that could have relieved the Blaugrana’s finances, but the Catalan leadership swept it aside with a wave of the hand.

“Some people thought we were crazy,” he whispered, fully owning this bold choice. The Barça boss explained that the offer had arrived while the player had not yet reached adulthood. Despite the delicate economic context, the response was unequivocal: the jewel trained at La Masia was not for sale.

In Paris, the idea was clear: to make Yamal the natural heir to Kylian Mbappé, who left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. The profile of the Catalan prodigy, already decisive on the European stage despite his young age, checked all the boxes to embody the new face of the Paris project.

But on the Camp Nou side, the guiding line never wavered. Lamine Yamal represents the club's sporting and identity future. More than a simple talent, he symbolizes Barça's ability to foster homegrown stars. And at that price, however spectacular it is, Barcelona preferred to bet on time rather than on gold.






