Ayra Starr talks about her love life and dreams of interning with Rihanna.

As a guest on Roc Nation’s The Intern show, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr opened up about the intimate inspiration behind her song Where Do We Go, while reaffirming her admiration for Rihanna, her all-time idol.

The Nigerian singer Ayra Starr opened up about her love life, discussing the dilemma she faces when it comes to making a romantic relationship public. Recently invited to Roc Nation’s The Intern show, the artist explained that her song Where Do We Go is directly drawn from a personal story. The title reflects her hesitations between keeping the relationship private and revealing it to the public.

“ Where Do We Go is inspired by a private relationship. Will we stay hidden or tell our story to the world? I find myself a little between the two, so… where are we headed?,” she said. During the interview, the singer was also asked about the person she would like to intern for if the opportunity arose. Her answer was immediate: Rihanna. “If I had to intern with someone, it would be Rihanna. I would make the coffee, I would do everything she asked of me,” she joked.

This choice is no accident. Ayra Starr has often explained, across her interviews, that the Barbadian star represents a true source of inspiration for her and has been an idol since childhood, the one who encouraged her to pursue music.