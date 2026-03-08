Attack on Kofonou: the government salutes the army’s sacrifice and calls for vigilance

The day after the deadly attack against a military position in Kofonou, in northern Benin, the government responded through its spokesperson. The authorities commend the courage of the Benin Armed Forces and invite citizens to contribute to the security effort.



The Benin government reacted to the attack that occurred on March 5, 2026 against a position of the Benin Armed Forces in the locality of Kofonou, near Karimama, in the far northeast of the country.

The official reaction was conveyed by the government’s spokesperson, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, during the weekly press briefing.



In his statement, he paid tribute to the soldiers on the ground and praised their commitment to defending the country’s territorial integrity. According to him, the soldiers are making significant sacrifices to guarantee the country’s security and deserve recognition and encouragement from the nation.



The government spokesperson also called on citizens to support the actions of the defense and security forces. He stressed the collective responsibility in preserving national security, inviting every Beninese to play an active role to facilitate the mission of the armed forces.



The attack on Kofonou cost the lives of fifteen Beninese soldiers. Five other soldiers were wounded, with no indication that their lives were in danger. The army says it carried out an airstrike that helped intercept a group of motorized attackers, with several motorcycles destroyed and fighters neutralized.



Military operations continue in the area to locate the attackers and secure the region. Authorities have also strengthened the alert level at the various military positions in this part of the territory.



