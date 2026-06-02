Artificial intelligence and image rights: the CNIN warns about heavily sanctioned practices

The National Center for Digital Investigations (CNIN) is sounding the alarm regarding the abusive use of artificial intelligence to alter, create, or disseminate a person’s image without their consent.

In a recently launched awareness campaign, the institution reminds that these practices constitute a serious violation of image rights and expose their perpetrators to heavy penalties stipulated by Beninese legislation.

According to the CNIN, any manipulation of images or visual content carried out with the help of artificial intelligence technologies, without the explicit consent of the person involved, is likely to lead to legal action.

The organization particularly warns against the dissemination of montages, falsified content, or misleading digital creations, often shared on social media, which can have disastrous consequences for the reputation, privacy, and dignity of citizens.

A legal framework without ambiguity

The Digital Code in force in Benin provides, for this type of offense, penalties of up to five years in prison, accompanied by fines of up to 25 million CFA francs.

Dissuasive sanctions aimed at regulating the use of increasingly accessible but potentially dangerous technologies when misused.

Through this initiative, the CNIN calls on the public to exercise responsibility and discernment in the use of artificial intelligence tools.

The institution stresses the need to reconcile technological innovation, respect for image rights, and the protection of human dignity in an expanding digital environment.