Diplomacy: Romuald Wadagni continues his regional journey.

The President of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, is giving a boost to the country’s foreign policy by embarking on his very first official diplomatic tour.

On Monday, June 1, 2026, the President of the Republic flew to Nigeria, the first stop of a regionally significant journey. He was received by his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu. The meeting between the two statesmen took place at the Nigerian President’s residence.

This journey, which began with the eastern giant, continues on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, heading to the countries of the Sahel alliance, particularly Burkina Faso and Niger. The trip to Niger is of crucial importance, as it specifically aims to relaunch and strengthen diplomatic, economic, and security relations between Benin and Niger, following a period of cross-border tensions.

​Côte d’Ivoire, the highlight of a diplomatic marathon

President Romuald Wadagni will continue his mission in the sub-region later this week by traveling to Côte d’Ivoire. In Abidjan, a one-on-one meeting is scheduled with the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, to align the positions of the two nations in the face of current major challenges.

This series of coordinated trips marks Cotonou’s firm intention to revitalize South-South cooperation. Through these strengthened regional partnerships with key players in West Africa, the new Beninese government aims to lay the foundations for sustainable development and concerted stability within the community space.