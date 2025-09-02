African Development Bank: Sidi Ould Tah Officially Takes Over the Institution

- Publicité-

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has a new president. Mauritanian national Sidi Ould Tah officially took office this Monday in Abidjan, succeeding Nigerian Akinwumi Adesina for a five-year term.

At 60 years old, Sidi Ould Tah was elected last May by a large majority of member states. A former Minister of Economy in Mauritania, he also led the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) for nearly a decade. His tenure at the head of this pan-African institution was marked by a notable transformation: disbursements increased eightfold, and strong partnerships were established with Arab and Asian countries, according to RFI. This experience—combining technical expertise and financial diplomacy—played a decisive role in the choice made by the AfDB’s governors.

Four priorities for Africa

Upon taking office, the new president outlined the main pillars of his mandate:

Increasing resource mobilization to strengthen the Bank’s financing capacity.

Positioning the AfDB as a driver of investment on the continent.

Supporting youth employment through assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Accelerating the development of major infrastructure projects, considered key levers of growth.

One of Sidi Ould Tah’s first tasks will be the replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF), the main support mechanism for Africa’s most vulnerable countries. Discussions with technical and financial partners are expected to conclude before December 2025, a deadline deemed critical. His first hundred days will be devoted to internal and external consultations to define a clear and actionable roadmap.

A symbolic handover

By succeeding Akinwumi Adesina—who left his mark on the AfDB through initiatives in agriculture, energy, and regional integration—Sidi Ould Tah opens a new chapter. Ambitious, he will be judged on his ability to turn commitments into concrete results and to meet Africa’s immense needs in financing, employment, and infrastructure.