Abomey Calavi Court: a pastor charged with involuntary manslaughter of a baby.

A pastor charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of an eight-month-old infant was brought before the Second Class Court of First Instance in Abomey-Calavi on Wednesday.

The defendant appeared before the judge without remand. According to statements reported by the child’s mother, the accused allegedly asked her to administer medications to his sick, bedridden brother, who was in a neighboring apartment.

The woman would then have left the child in the courtyard to care for the patient.

According to information relayed by Bip Radio, it was during this absence that the pastor started his vehicle and, inadvertently, struck the child. The events reportedly occurred without deliberate intent, according to the evidence presented at the hearing.

It was also revealed to the court that the defendant did not hold a driver’s license at the time of the incident, a detail entered in the docket by the public prosecutor. The case was adjourned to 29 April 2026 for further proceedings.