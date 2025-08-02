65 years of Benin’s independence: Patrice Talon kicks off the celebrations following the wreath laying

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of Benin’s 65th independence anniversary, President Patrice Talon officially kicked off the festivities on Friday, August 1st, 2025, in Cotonou. From the Monument to the Devoted to Amazone Square, he honored the memory of the nation’s heroes and presided over the military parade in the presence of several high-profile personalities.

Under the sign of reflection and solemnity, President Patrice Talon initiated the celebrations of August 1st, 2025. Early in the morning, he visited the Monument to the Devoted in Cotonou to pay a silent tribute to the nation’s martyrs.

- Publicité-

Surrounded by local authorities, notably Prefect of the Littoral Alain Orounla and Cotonou’s mayor Luc Atrokpo, he laid a wreath of flowers, accompanied by the traditional playing of Taps.

Shortly after this moment of remembrance, the head of state joined the Amazon esplanade, a national gathering place, where he reviewed the troops from his presidential command car. A demonstration of loyalty to military traditions and recognition of the strategic role of the armed forces in the country’s stability.

- Publicité-

The official stand, erected for the occasion, hosted a plethora of personalities. Among them were members of the government, the diplomatic corps accredited to Benin, politico-administrative leaders, and emblematic figures from the national political scene. These included former Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou and Antoine Idji Kolawolé, former president of the National Assembly.

A Highly Symbolic Military Parade

Before the start of the parades, the head of state stood up to salute the flags of Benin and Ivory Coast, in a sign of brotherhood and respect between the two nations. After the laying of the wreath and the seating of President Patrice Talon in the official stand, the parades began with the successive passage of different detachments from the Beninese army.

The ceremony culminated with the traditional military parade, orchestrated with rigor and precision. Between brass bands, motorized parades, and demonstrations from various units, the public was able to measure the evolution of the country’s defense capabilities. President Talon, standing and attentive, saluted each contingent, thus expressing his constant support for the security forces.