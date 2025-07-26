65 years of Benin’s independence: 40 platoons of 127 members announced for the military parade

- Publicité-

Benin is preparing to celebrate the 65th anniversary of its independence with an impressive military deployment. According to the army spokesperson, 40 platoons composed of 127 members each will march down Marina Boulevard on August 1, 2025, totaling 5080 mobilized soldiers.

A few days before Benin’s 65th commemoration of national and international sovereignty, the main features of the military parade on August 1 have been revealed. Colonel James Johnson, spokesperson for the Beninese Armed Forces, announced on Thursday, July 24, during a press conference, that 40 platoons of 127 soldiers each will tread the Marina Boulevard in Cotonou.

A record mobilization that testifies to Benin’s desire to symbolically mark its 65 years of regained sovereignty. As usual, the ceremony will take place in three stages.

It will begin with a pedestrian parade, continue with a motorized parade, and end with an air show. In total, 16 flying devices, including helicopters and military aircraft, will perform a demonstration in the Beninese sky, adding a touch of majesty to the event.

On the diplomatic and military front, Ivory Coast is so far the only foreign country to have confirmed the participation of its troops in the parade. Benin had, however, sent invitations to three other countries in the sub-region: Niger, Togo and Ghana. Their response is still awaited just a few days before the festivities, creating a certain suspense about the international scope of this celebration.