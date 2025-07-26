BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml 65 years of Benin's independence: 40 platoons of 127 members announced for the military parade

65 years of Benin’s independence: 40 platoons of 127 members announced for the military parade

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Un peloton de la Garde nationale lors d'un défilé militaire
Un peloton de la Garde nationale lors d'un défilé militaire. @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

Benin is preparing to celebrate the 65th anniversary of its independence with an impressive military deployment. According to the army spokesperson, 40 platoons composed of 127 members each will march down Marina Boulevard on August 1, 2025, totaling 5080 mobilized soldiers.

A few days before Benin’s 65th commemoration of national and international sovereignty, the main features of the military parade on August 1 have been revealed. Colonel James Johnson, spokesperson for the Beninese Armed Forces, announced on Thursday, July 24, during a press conference, that 40 platoons of 127 soldiers each will tread the Marina Boulevard in Cotonou.

A record mobilization that testifies to Benin’s desire to symbolically mark its 65 years of regained sovereignty. As usual, the ceremony will take place in three stages.

It will begin with a pedestrian parade, continue with a motorized parade, and end with an air show. In total, 16 flying devices, including helicopters and military aircraft, will perform a demonstration in the Beninese sky, adding a touch of majesty to the event.

On the diplomatic and military front, Ivory Coast is so far the only foreign country to have confirmed the participation of its troops in the parade. Benin had, however, sent invitations to three other countries in the sub-region: Niger, Togo and Ghana. Their response is still awaited just a few days before the festivities, creating a certain suspense about the international scope of this celebration.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

BAC 2025: List of institutions that achieved a 100% success rate in Benin

Benin

Benin – Accident in Dassa-Zoumè: several deaths in a violent head-on collision

Benin

BAC 2025 in Benin: schools that achieved 100% success (list)

Benin

Benin: A trainee plumber accused of stealing 5 million, the court summons his parents

Benin

Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè Case: A Matter of Professional Conscience

Benin

BAC 2025: ranking of the best graduates from Benin by department (lists)

Benin

Benin – BAC 2025: here is the ranking of winners by series

Benin

Benin: a storekeeper and 2 accomplices sentenced for theft of materials

Benin

Benin: 12 proposals from Deputy Kamel Ouassagari in the face of terrorism

Benin

BAC 2025: Ford Kossi Germain Tohouénou, top in Benin with an average of 18.66

VIEW ALL FEEDS