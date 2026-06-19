2026 World Cup: the United States beats Australia and takes the lead in Group D

The United States defeated Australia 2-0 on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle, during their second group D match of the 2026 World Cup, thanks to two goals scored before halftime. This victory puts the American team at six points and positions them favorably in the race for the knockout stage.

Already victorious over Paraguay 4-1 in their previous match, Mauricio Pochettino’s players confirm their strong start in this group. Australia, who had dominated Turkey 2-0, remains at three points after this first defeat in the competition.

The match quickly turned. A goal credited to Cameron Burgess in the 11th minute gave the Americans the lead, before Alexander Freeman doubled the score in the 43rd minute. The United States thus went into halftime with a two-goal advantage, a gap they maintained until the final whistle.

Australia was penalized early in the match, with warnings for Jordan Bos in the 16th minute and then Alessandro Circati in the 32nd. This first period weighed heavily in the scenario, with the Socceroos having to chase the score against an American team sticking to its game plan.

The United States maintain their lead

In the 3-5-2 formation set up by Mauricio Pochettino, the United States relied on Matthew Freese in goal, a defense anchored by Chris Richards and Tim Ream, and wingbacks capable of stretching the width with Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson. In midfield, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Malik Tillman supported an attack formed by Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi.

The American team kept control of the main balances after the break. The stats confirm this grip, with 62% possession and ten total shots, compared to five for Australia. Matthew Freese did have to intervene twice to preserve the score, while the Americans finished with two shots on target, the same as their opponent.

Freeman made the most decisive move for the Americans with his goal before the break. Antonee Robinson was cautioned in the 56th minute, before being substituted later in the second half. Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards also received yellow cards at the end of the match, in a game that became more physical as Australia tried to come back.

Australia stalled after their first win

Tony Popovic set up Australia in a 5-4-1 formation, with Patrick Beach in goal, Jacob Italiano, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, and Jordan Bos in the defensive line, and Mathew Leckie, Aiden O’Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, and Nishan Velupillay supporting Mohamed Touré. This block did not withstand the American first half.

The Australian coach reacted right after the break with three changes at halftime. Mathew Leckie then left in the 61st minute, followed by Paul Okon-Engstler in the 78th. Despite these adjustments, Australia couldn’t find the opening and finished the match with four warnings, as Harry Souttar and Jacob Italiano joined Bos and Circati among the sanctioned players.

This result significantly alters the balance of power in Group D. The United States advance with two wins in two matches, six goals scored, and only one conceded since the start of the group stage. Australia retains the benefit of their initial success against Turkey but will need to react to defend their chances of qualification.

United States Finished 2-0 Lumen Field Australia Australia Fil du match 11' ⚽ But - C. Burgess 1-0 16' Carton jaune - J. Bos 32' Carton jaune - A. Circati 43' ⚽ But - A. Freeman 2-0 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Burgess (remplace J. Geria) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Velupillay (remplace C. Metcalfe) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Toure (remplace N. Irankunda) 56' Carton jaune - A. Robinson 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Leckie (remplace C. Volpato) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Pepi (remplace S. Berhalter) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Okon-Engstler (remplace J. Irvine) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Dest (remplace J. Scally) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Robinson (remplace A. TrÉtats-Unisty) 88' Carton jaune - H. Souttar 89' Carton jaune - F. Balogun 89' Carton jaune - J. Italiano 90+3' Carton jaune - C. Richards 90+6' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Balogun (remplace H. Wright) 90+6' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. McKennie (remplace G. Reyna) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : United States 2 / Australia 2

: United States 2 / Australia 2 Tirs : United States 10 / Australia 5

: United States 10 / Australia 5 Possession : United States 62% / Australia 38%

: United States 62% / Australia 38% Corners : United States 7 / Australia 4

: United States 7 / Australia 4 Fautes : United States 12 / Australia 16

: United States 12 / Australia 16 Cartons jaunes : United States 3 / Australia 4

: United States 3 / Australia 4 Passes : United States 516 / Australia 301

: United States 516 / Australia 301 Precision des passes : United States 86% / Australia 73%

: United States 86% / Australia 73% xG : United States 1.30 / Australia 0.44 Joueurs clés Alexander Freeman (United States) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(United States) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Alessandro Circati (Australia) : note 7.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Australia) : note 7.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Matthew Freese (United States) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(United States) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Antonee Robinson (United States) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(United States) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Chris Richards (United States) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

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