Benin: six gas stations sanctioned for anomalies on their pumps

In Parakou and Tchaourou, six fuel pumps have been sealed following an inspection conducted by the National Agency for Standardization, Metrology, and Quality Control (ANM). The checks revealed irregularities that could harm consumers.

Six fuel distribution pumps are no longer in service in the Borgou department. The decision was made by the National Agency for Standardization, Metrology, and Quality Control (ANM) following a control operation carried out on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in several gas stations in the municipalities of Parakou and Tchaourou.

According to the findings from the field, some installations did not meet the technical requirements set by regulations. ANM agents notably observed irregularities related to the flow of the pumps, which could affect the actual amount of fuel delivered to users.

In light of these shortcomings, the agency has immediately sealed the affected equipment. This measure aims to prevent their use until the situation is rectified.

The operators of the affected stations will now have to answer to the competent authorities for the irregularities found. The law provides for penalties in case of proven violations, ranging from imprisonment to heavy fines.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the Borgou operation is part of a series of actions already undertaken by the institution. At the beginning of 2025, similar inspections had led to the temporary closure of several pumps in gas stations in Cotonou and Abomey-Calavi for comparable issues.