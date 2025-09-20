BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml 2026 World Cup (Q): FIFA launches proceedings against South Africa
South Africa

2026 World Cup (Q): FIFA launches proceedings against South Africa

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Les Bafana Bafana de l'Afrique du Sud@google
- Advertisement -

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the South African Football Association (SAFA) for fielding a suspended player in the 2-0 win over Lesotho on March 21 in Polokwane, in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the South African Football Association (SAFA) for fielding an ineligible player in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho.

- Publicité-

On March 21 in Polokwane, Bafana Bafana beat the Crocodiles 2-0 in the fifth round of qualifiers. But the presence of Teboho Mokoena, who was suspended, could call the result into question.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had received two yellow cards in previous matches against Benin and Zimbabwe, which triggered an automatic one-match suspension.

- Publicité-

According to SABC, FIFA has confirmed that SAFA and the player are being charged with breaches of several disciplinary regulations. The case has been referred to the world body’s disciplinary committee.

If sanctioned, South Africa could be stripped of the win and forced to forfeit, which would award Lesotho a 3-0 victory by forfeit.


- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
World

Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo comes to João Félix’s aid

Europe

Champions League: Rashford ties a Messi record

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: 2 suspected burglars handcuffed and caught after attempting to flee

Benin

2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin beats Guinea convincingly and takes a major step

France

France faces a “dark day” marked by massive mobilization

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarifications that put Yayi Boni in a difficult position

France

Diplomacy: France suspends its counterterrorism cooperation with Mali and expels two diplomats

World

U.S.: Amid divorce proceedings with Offset, Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Europe

Boxing: Anthony Joshua soon in the ring in Nigeria?

Europe

Champions League: Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 50 goals

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS