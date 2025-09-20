2026 World Cup (Q): FIFA launches proceedings against South Africa

- Advertisement -

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the South African Football Association (SAFA) for fielding a suspended player in the 2-0 win over Lesotho on March 21 in Polokwane, in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the South African Football Association (SAFA) for fielding an ineligible player in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho.

- Publicité-

On March 21 in Polokwane, Bafana Bafana beat the Crocodiles 2-0 in the fifth round of qualifiers. But the presence of Teboho Mokoena, who was suspended, could call the result into question.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had received two yellow cards in previous matches against Benin and Zimbabwe, which triggered an automatic one-match suspension.

- Publicité-

According to SABC, FIFA has confirmed that SAFA and the player are being charged with breaches of several disciplinary regulations. The case has been referred to the world body’s disciplinary committee.

If sanctioned, South Africa could be stripped of the win and forced to forfeit, which would award Lesotho a 3-0 victory by forfeit.



