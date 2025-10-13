U-20 World Cup: Argentina thrashes Nigeria, Colombia knocks out South Africa

Argentina booked their place in the U-20 World Cup quarter-finals after their crushing 4-0 win over Nigeria on Wednesday night. Colombia also advanced to the next round after their 3-1 victory against South Africa.

Argentina continue their perfect run at the 2025 U-20 World Cup being held in Chile. In Santiago on Wednesday, in the round of 16, the Argentines blew Nigeria apart. Impressive since the start of the tournament, the young Albicelestes confirmed their status by outclassing the Flying Eagles 4-0.

From the opening minutes, Alejo Sarco set things in motion before Maher Carrizo, who scored a brace, extended the lead. Mateo Silvetti capped the attacking display with an unstoppable strike on the hour mark. With this show of force, Argentina secured their spot in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Colombia had to work hard in Talca to overcome a valiant South African side. Morales opened the scoring early, but Vilakazi gave the Bafana Bafana hope from the penalty spot. The Colombian response was immediate: Villarreal, a double scorer, sealed the win (3-1) in the closing moments.

