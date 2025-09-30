U20 World Cup 2025: a sluggish start for African teams

At the U20 World Cup in Chile, African teams had a tough start: Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria were defeated, leaving only Morocco to save face with a prestigious win over Spain.

The kickoff of the U20 World Cup in Chile was difficult for the African representatives. Of the four nations involved, only Morocco managed to start well by beating Spain, the reigning European champions.

Egypt were thrashed by Japan (0-2), managing only one shot on target in 90 minutes. South Africa held out for a long time before yielding to France, while Nigeria lost to Norway after an early penalty.

Despite generally solid performances, the African teams suffered from a lack of offensive efficiency. Matchday two already looks crucial for their future in the competition, with notably Egypt – New Zealand, Brazil – Morocco, South Africa – New Caledonia and Nigeria – Saudi Arabia on the schedule.