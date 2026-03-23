2026 presidential election: Romuald Wadagni’s policy platform praised for its tone of openness

The candidate of the presidential camp and the head of state’s heir apparent, Romuald Wadagni, unveiled, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, the broad outlines of his plan for society ahead of the presidential election.

A presentation closely followed in political and social circles, notably by unionist Anselme Amoussou, secretary general of the Confederation of Autonomous Trade Unions of Benin, who sees in it a speech full of hope and notable inflections.

In a post published on his Facebook page, Anselme Amoussou says he appreciated the exercise proposed by the candidate, while taking care to dispel any accusations of naivety. In his view, the main interest of the speech lies first in its tone, judged less triumphalist than those usually associated with the ruling camp.

He also underscores the absence of denial, noting that Romuald Wadagni has managed to acknowledge, with prudence but clarity, that certain orientations could have been different if he had been the ultimate decision-maker.

The union leader notes in particular the stance taken on security and peace issues. According to him, the candidate showed political courage by admitting that the approaches currently in force show their limits. This acknowledgment, according to Anselme Amoussou, opens the way to a new phase of regional cooperation, more active and smarter, especially with neighboring countries facing the same security challenges.

In the realm of public freedoms and social appeasement, the secretary-general of CSA-Bénin also notes a change in tone. He highlights the will expressed by Romuald Wadagni to stabilize gains while engaging in a dynamic of dialogue. A way, in his view, of acknowledging that not everything is perfect and that adjustments are necessary to strengthen national cohesion and the trust between those who govern and the governed

.This reading of the speech leads Anselme Amoussou to see in Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy the embodiment of a hope long awaited by a portion of public opinion. A hope not based on spectacular promises, but on a recognition of the limits of the present and an expressed will to correct what must be corrected.