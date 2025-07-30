2026 Presidential Election in Benin: Fred Adriano Houénou candidate for the BR nomination

- Publicité-

Fred Adriano Houénou, a member of the Political Bureau of the Republican Bloc, has officially submitted his nomination request for the 2026 presidential election. He aims to represent a change in continuity, with a Republican vision focused on social justice, proximity, and national solidarity.

Fred Adriano Houénou wants to carry the voice of the Republican Bloc in the 2026 presidential election. On Monday, July 28, 2025, the politician submitted to the governing bodies of his party his nomination request letter for next year’s presidential election.

In an official statement made public this Tuesday, July 29, he also announced that he has informed, in a Republican process, the former presidents of Benin as well as the president of the National Assembly.

According to Houénou, this initiative is motivated by a double imperative. He intends to consolidate the achievements of the last decade and address the persistent challenges that hamper the country’s development. Houénou notably mentions the inequalities between the rich and the poor, between urban and marginalized areas, as well as the discouragement of the young generations.

“The tremendous advances made by our country over the past decade deserve to be consolidated,” he asserts. “But social, territorial and generational fractures require a new momentum for justice, proximity and commitment,” he adds.

A candidacy with hints of rupture in loyalty

Fred Adriano Houénou’s commitment is part of a peaceful change dynamic, in line with the values of the Republican Bloc. In his statement, he affirms his desire to work for a Benin that is “just, strong, and united” while remaining faithful to ideals of justice, solidarity, and modernization.

“Through this solemn act, I reaffirm my total commitment to work for a change in the continuity, faithful to the values of justice, national solidarity, and Republican modernization,” he declared.



By positioning himself as the standard-bearer of youth, forgotten territories and disadvantaged classes, Fred Houénou seeks to give a new momentum to governance, in a spirit of proximity to and listening to citizens. He concludes his statement with a call for national unity.

“Together, let’s uphold the hope of a just, strong, and united Benin. Rise up, Nation!”

The ball is now in the court of the Political Bureau of the Republican Bloc, which will have to decide on his nomination in the coming weeks.