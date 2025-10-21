2026 presidential election: Daniel Edah’s reaction to the summons of Boni Yayi and the candidate duo Agbodjo and Lodjou

In a post on his Facebook page on the evening of Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Daniel Edah, an unsuccessful candidate for the Les Démocrates party’s nomination, announced the summons of former president Boni Yayi, president of the Les Démocrates party, and of the presidential duo for 2026, Me Renaud Agbodjo and Jude Lodjou.

Informed of the summons of the president of Les Démocrates, Boni Yayi, as well as of Me Renaud Agbodjo and the honorable Jude Lodjou, the party member and candidate for the nomination, Daniel Edah, reacted on Tuesday. In a statement marked by restraint, Daniel Edah calls for calm and vigilance and urges the authorities to “act responsibly” by avoiding any action that could compromise social peace and the country’s stability.

“I assure President Boni Yayi, as well as our comrades Renaud Agbodjo and Jude Lodjou, of my unwavering support in these trying times “, he said.

Daniel Edah also invited his comrades in the Les Démocrates party and all Beninese who share his vision to “remain calm, vigilant and mobilized in support of justice, peace and a lasting transformation of our nation”. “May God bless Benin. It will be fine”, concluded the politician, and he has now made that phrase his signature.