2025 presidential election in Ivory Coast: the Beninese consulate in Abidjan urges its nationals to be cautious

With less than two weeks until the presidential election on October 25, 2025, the political climate is heating up in Côte d’Ivoire. In this tense context, the Honorary Consulate of Benin in Abidjan published, on Sunday October 12, a communiqué urging its nationals to exercise caution, restraint and neutrality.

The message is directed to the Beninese community living in Côte d’Ivoire, urging them to steer clear of any political activity or debate. The consul recalls that discretion, wisdom and integration are values that have always characterized the Beninese diaspora in the host country.

This call for vigilance comes as tensions between supporters of the authorities and the opposition gain ground ahead of the vote. The consulate stresses that the safety and image of the Beninese community depend on strict adherence to these guidelines.

Beyond the practical recommendations, the communiqué has a spiritual dimension. The consul invites compatriots to pray for the peace and serenity of the electoral process, in mosques as well as in churches. A fraternal gesture aimed at strengthening the bonds of friendship between the people of Benin and those of Côte d’Ivoire, as several thousand Beninese live and work in Côte d’Ivoire.

The electoral campaign, which opened on Friday, is unfolding in a tense atmosphere. On Saturday October 11, clashes broke out in several Abidjan neighborhoods after an opposition call to demonstrate was maintained despite being banned by the prefect. The Ivorian Ministry of Security reports 237 arrests, while the opposition is already announcing new mobilizations in the days to come.