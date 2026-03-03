Venture capital: Benin at the heart of the Saviu II fund backed by the African Development Bank

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved on February 27, 2026 an equity stake of €6.5 million in the capital of the Saviu II fund from its headquarters in Abidjan.

La suite après la publicité

This decision marks a major milestone for Francophone West Africa’s technology ecosystems, with Benin identified among the priority markets for this new investment vehicle.

According to Lamarinabj, the fund, managed by Saviu Partners, targets startups in the seed stage and first institutional fundraising, in order to energize the innovation corridor linking Cotonou, Abidjan and Dakar.

At least 60% of Saviu II’s commitments will be directed to seven Francophone countries in West and Central Africa: Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, Burkina Faso and Mali. This geographic focus aims to structure digital markets that are still undercapitalized, while enabling Benin to have a dedicated funding channel for high value-added technology companies.

A hybrid financing mechanism

The investment is built on a synergy between the AfDB and the European Union. Of the €6.5 million mobilized, €4.5 million comes from AfDB and €2 million constitute a first-loss guarantee tranche provided by the European Commission, under the Boost Africa program.

This arrangement secures initial investments in tech or B2B startups, giving Beninese and regional entrepreneurs stable access to institutional resources for their early-stage ventures.

Saviu II plans tickets ranging between €500,000 and €3 million for about twenty young technology startups. The fund will also intervene at the pre-seed stage, through minority equity investments, often co-investing with local players, such as startup studios and incubators, ensuring a strong integration into the national entrepreneurial fabric.

Operational expertise in service of startups

The AfDB relies on Saviu Partners, an independent manager created in 2018 and already experienced with Saviu I (€10 million invested in 12 Francophone startups). With Saviu II, the company continues its seed and development strategy, supporting Beninese startups in their international expansion and professionalization of their business model.

This initiative thus offers Benin a unique opportunity to stimulate local innovation, create regional technology champions, and strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial momentum.