Trump Account: a project offering 1000 dollars to each American baby born between 2025-2028

President Donald Trump has launched a new initiative that could significantly impact his second term. It involves the creation of a “Trump Account,” an allocation of $1,000 granted to each child born between 2025 and 2028.

Presented as a measure in favor of American families, this decision raises as much hope as it does controversy. The program provides for the automatic opening of an account named “Trump Account” at birth, with a one-time deposit of $1,000. The deposit is conditional on the parents holding a valid social security number.

A $15 Billion Bill for the Federal Government

The estimated cost of the program is around $15 billion over four years. In a context of recurring budgetary tensions and increasing federal debt, this amount fuels strong opposition, including within the Republican Party. Several conservative representatives denounce the measure as “demagogic.” However, the project is supported by billionaire business leaders who back the businessman-turned-president of the world’s leading power.

Passed by the House of Representatives, the project now awaits the Senate’s green light, where debates promise to be tight. Unanimity is not guaranteed, far from it, and internal dissent is organizing.

While the stated intention is to support birth rates and popular savings, the personal staging of the president in this program is questionable. Rarely in recent history has a public allocation been so explicitly associated with a presidential figure.

Several analysts fear a drift towards a “patron-state” model, where public aid becomes a tool of direct political influence. Through this initiative, Donald Trump continues to build an image where the welfare state bears his name, merging institutional and personal power.