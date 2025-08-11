BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Diplomacy image/svg+xml Trade tensions: Brazil and India consider a coordinated response to Washington's tariffs

Trade tensions: Brazil and India consider a coordinated response to Washington’s tariffs

Diplomacy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
BRICS
- Publicité-

The trade tension between Washington and several emerging economies takes a new turn. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed, on August 7th, the possibility of joint action in response to the tariff hikes imposed by US President Donald Trump on some of their exports to the United States.

According to RT, Lula emphasized that Brazil and India are among the countries most affected by this measure. Both leaders declare their intention to defend multilateralism, strengthen their bilateral cooperation, and explore options for collective resistance within BRICS.

The previous day, in an interview with Reuters, the Brazilian president had already expressed his intention to consult his Chinese and South African counterparts to develop a common strategy. He accuses Donald Trump of seeking to weaken international trade regulation mechanisms and believes that a coordinated response is necessary.

This mobilization could mark a change in the role of BRICS. Created as a framework for economic consultation, the group could adopt a more aggressive stance on the international trade stage. Faced with the proliferation of American protectionist measures, the unity of the members could become a strategic lever, both to protect their exports and to increase their influence in global negotiations.

It remains to be seen whether this political will will translate into concrete measures or whether it will remain at the level of declarations. The markets and the White House will follow the next developments closely.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Benin

Benin: According to the opposition, experts have recorded 300,000 deaths in the electoral file.

Benin

Adjohoun: a mother and her daughter perish in a suspected arson

VIEW ALL FEEDS