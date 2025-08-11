Trade tensions: Brazil and India consider a coordinated response to Washington’s tariffs

- Publicité-

The trade tension between Washington and several emerging economies takes a new turn. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed, on August 7th, the possibility of joint action in response to the tariff hikes imposed by US President Donald Trump on some of their exports to the United States.

According to RT, Lula emphasized that Brazil and India are among the countries most affected by this measure. Both leaders declare their intention to defend multilateralism, strengthen their bilateral cooperation, and explore options for collective resistance within BRICS.

The previous day, in an interview with Reuters, the Brazilian president had already expressed his intention to consult his Chinese and South African counterparts to develop a common strategy. He accuses Donald Trump of seeking to weaken international trade regulation mechanisms and believes that a coordinated response is necessary.

This mobilization could mark a change in the role of BRICS. Created as a framework for economic consultation, the group could adopt a more aggressive stance on the international trade stage. Faced with the proliferation of American protectionist measures, the unity of the members could become a strategic lever, both to protect their exports and to increase their influence in global negotiations.

It remains to be seen whether this political will will translate into concrete measures or whether it will remain at the level of declarations. The markets and the White House will follow the next developments closely.