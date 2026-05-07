Bayern – PSG: Michael Ballack shouts on the fly

On the day after Bayern Munich’s elimination by PSG in the Champions League, the refereeing in the semifinal is fueling a heated controversy in Germany. The former international Michael Ballack notably pointed to a decision deemed decisive, reigniting criticisms about how the match unfolded.

Bayern Munich’s elimination at the hands of PSG in the Champions League semifinal continues to spark a heated controversy in Germany, where the refereeing of the match is at the heart of numerous criticisms. In the wake of the match, several influential voices in German football have pointed to certain decisions deemed contentious, fueling a sense of frustration around the refereeing performance. Among the most notable reactions, that of former German international Michael Ballack drew particular attention. A consultant for DAZN, the former midfielder notably mentioned an action involving Nuno Mendes, believing that a second yellow card could have been shown, signifying a sending-off.

According to him, this episode could have altered the course of the match. He also questioned the fourth official’s intervention in this situation, a first in his eyes in such a context, hinting at a form of inconsistency in the final decision. « I felt there was a certain reluctance to issue this second warning. This is my spectator’s impression. I say it very clearly », he explained, while noting that he did not intend to make any formal accusation. And he added: « Sometimes it seems that some decisions can influence the flow of a match. I’m not saying there was intent, but in my view this situation did not justify the choice that was made. » In Germany, the press quickly picked up the topic. The daily Bild even went so far as to mention, in its columns, the suspicions expressed around this sequence, illustrating the Bavarian side’s lingering bitterness after a particularly disputed elimination.





