Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Four years after the leak of her intimate video, which went viral in 2021, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage said it was actually a bet orchestrated by her former partner.

The Nigerian afrobeat star, Tiwa Savage, revisited one of the most striking and painful episodes of her career. A guest on the American show The Breakfast Club, the singer revealed that the sex tape that had circulated widely in 2021 was not the result of financial blackmail, as had been reported at the time, but of a sordid bet.

According to her, the intimate video had been shared by her then-boyfriend, who had taken up a challenge issued by his friends. “He told me he had hit ‘send’ by mistake while trying to save the message. But I later discovered it was a bet”, she explained, denouncing a betrayal that deeply affected her.

