Tiwa Savage: “I’ve been single for three years”

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage said she hasn’t had any romantic or sexual relationship for three years.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage revealed she hasn’t been in a romantic relationship for three years. A guest on the American show The Breakfast Club, the artist explained that she only feels the need for intimacy when she’s truly in love, joking that she didn’t even have any sex toys and that maybe someone could get her some for Christmas.

The Nigerian star also spoke about her difficult romantic past. She discussed a toxic relationship with a public figure, marked by disrespect and infidelity, which she ultimately decided to leave after years of putting up with it.

