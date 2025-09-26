BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search

Tiwa Savage: “I’ve been single for three years”

Celebrity
Par Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
AccueilPeopleCelebrityTiwa Savage: "I've been single for three years"
Tiwa Savage, chanteuse nigériane
Tiwa Savage, chanteuse nigériane d'Afrobeat
-Publicité-

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage said she hasn’t had any romantic or sexual relationship for three years.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage revealed she hasn’t been in a romantic relationship for three years. A guest on the American show The Breakfast Club, the artist explained that she only feels the need for intimacy when she’s truly in love, joking that she didn’t even have any sex toys and that maybe someone could get her some for Christmas.

The Nigerian star also spoke about her difficult romantic past. She discussed a toxic relationship with a public figure, marked by disrespect and infidelity, which she ultimately decided to leave after years of putting up with it.

-Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS