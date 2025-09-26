BY COUNTRIES
Tiwa Savage: « I didn't leak my sex tape to get sympathy»

Tiwa Savage denounced rumors claiming she had deliberately released her sex tape to stay in the spotlight, recalling that she was a victim of blackmail in 2021.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has strongly denied rumors that she deliberately released her sex tape in order to stay in the spotlight.

The artist’s intimate video surfaced in 2021 after she refused to give in to a blackmailer’s threats, sparking a heated debate on social media.

A recent guest on U.S. radio station Hot 97, Tiwa Savage revisited this painful episode, saying she had been unfairly singled out.

“Many insinuated that I was seeking sympathy or relevance. But if I had intended to release it, I would have orchestrated everything differently, with better lighting, staging and carefully composed expressions,” she said, while recalling the trauma this ordeal caused in her life.

