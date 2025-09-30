The secret behind Don Jazzy being single at 42

Nigerian producer Don Jazzy, head of Mavin Records, admitted on a podcast that his musical success was built at the cost of his married life, which he says he “lost along the way”.

An icon of the Nigerian music industry and founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy opened up about the sacrifices tied to his career. A guest on the Echo podcast, the 42-year-old producer explained that, although he regretted nothing about his professional path, his meteoric rise came at the expense of his personal life, and notably marriage.

“I never imagined reaching my forties without being married. Maybe that’s what I lost along the way. If it happens, it happens. If not, I’m doing fine”, he said.

Don Jazzy, who helped propel major artists like Tiwa Savage, Rema and Ayra Starr, clarified that, whatever happens, his life will remain closely tied to music. Despite the compromises, he says he feels fully fulfilled by what he’s achieved.