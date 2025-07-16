BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Logo de la SBEE : Société béninoise d'énergie électrique
Logo de la SBEE : Société béninoise d'énergie électrique
- Publicité-

The Council of Ministers, meeting on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, has enacted a major change at the head of the Beninese Electric Power Company (SBEE). Hippolyte Ebagnitchie succeeds André-Marie Kaczmarek, who was appointed to this position in December 2023.

This strategic replacement reflects the government’s desire to infuse new energy into this key public company for the country’s energy development.

A graduate engineer from the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne, Hippolyte Ebagnitchie, of Ivorian origin, has extensive experience in the energy sector. He has held several responsible positions in Ivory Coast, notably as the head of the National Authority for Regulation of the Electricity Sector (ANARE-CI), of GS2E, and as Deputy Director General of the Ivory Coast Electricity Company (CIE).

He is also the founding president of the Association of Francophone Energy Regulators, a regional platform for energy cooperation.

Beyond his technical career, the new leader of the SBEE has made his mark on the civic level by serving as the mayor of the municipality of Assinie-Mafia. In this capacity, he led various initiatives in favor of education, health, the environment, and youth inclusion. A cross-cutting approach that reflects his ability to interlink local governance and sustainable development strategies.

His appointment to the head of the SBEE comes in a context of structural reforms and heightened expectations in terms of access to electricity, network reliability, and energy transition.

- Publicité-

The government is counting on his expertise and vision to strengthen the performance of the company, improve the quality of the public service, and drive major electrification projects.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

Benin

Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

Benin

Benin: strengthening the staff in several courts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

Benin

Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Benin

Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Togo

Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

Benin

Malanville: Child kidnapped on July 1st found, eight suspects arrested

Benin

Benin: Major decisions of the Council of Ministers on July 16

VIEW ALL FEEDS