BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml RSF condemns the arrest of Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè and demands his immediate release

RSF condemns the arrest of Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè and demands his immediate release

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
L'activiste béninois Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè arrêté à Lomé et extradé vers Cotonou
L'activiste béninois Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè arrêté à Lomé et extradé vers Cotonou
- Publicité-

As the Beninese journalist Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè is presented this Monday, July 14, 2025, before the special prosecutor of the CRIET, the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has expressed its indignation at the circumstances of his arrest.

In a statement released today, the press freedom defense organization denounces an arrest qualified as “unheard of” and demands the immediate release of the journalist.

“RSF condemns with the utmost firmness the arrest and handover of Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè by the Ivorian authorities to the Beninese authorities, in blatant violation of his refugee status,” stated Arnaud Froger, head of the RSF investigation bureau.

According to the organization, the journalist, who was in Abidjan on a professional mission, was allegedly arrested and handed over to the Beninese authorities without respect for legal guarantees, especially those related to his protection as a refugee.

RSF points to what it considers to be an unacceptable collusion between the Ivorian and Beninese states.

The organization also demands official explanations from the Ivorian government, which has so far remained silent on this matter. It accuses Abidjan of facilitating the “well-established persecution” of a journalist by actively involving itself in his transfer to Benin.

Since the arrest of Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè, several human rights and press freedom defense organizations have expressed their concerns. However, no statement has yet been made by the Beninese authorities, nor by the Ivorian authorities.

- Publicité-

This case raises many questions in journalistic and diplomatic circles, in view of the increasingly tense regional context around freedom of expression and the treatment of dissenting voices.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

Benin

Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

Benin

SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

Benin

Benin: strengthening the staff in several courts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

Benin

Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Benin

Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Togo

Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

Benin

Malanville: Child kidnapped on July 1st found, eight suspects arrested

VIEW ALL FEEDS