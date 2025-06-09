GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilNewsSocietyRoad Safety in Benin: Despite Efforts, the Numbers Remain Concerning

Road Safety in Benin: Despite Efforts, the Numbers Remain Concerning

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Image illustratif d'Accident, @: Google.com
- Publicité-

For several months now, the Beninese authorities have been multiplying initiatives to make roads safer. The Republican Police are at the forefront of this mobilization, carrying out awareness campaigns, unexpected inspections, removal of old vehicles, and penalties for speeding.

The goal is to curb road insecurity and prevent tragedies. However, the latest figures published by the Republican Police on their Facebook page remind us that the challenge is far from being won.

On the ground, efforts are indeed visible. In 2025, inspections have intensified on the country’s busiest routes. Offenses related to overloading, oversized or poorly maintained vehicles are regularly penalized.

Radar operations are conducted on strategic corridors and awareness campaigns are multiplying both in the city and on the outskirts. The fight against extortion, an insidious but very real scourge, is also one of the stated priorities.

However, the results are slow to follow. Between May 6 and June 4, 2025, more than 5,000 offenses were recorded. Among them, nearly 2,500 concerned speeding, and over 600 were for failing to obey traffic lights. Other risky behaviors are regularly observed: using a phone while driving, not maintaining safe distances, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, or poor signage in certain parking areas.

In this context, the Republican Police calls for everyone’s responsibility. They remind that the speed limit is 50 km/h in urban areas and 90 km/h outside urban areas, unless otherwise indicated. They also stress the need to protect the most vulnerable users: children, the elderly, cyclists, the visually impaired, but also those with reduced mobility.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Ivory Coast

Laurent Gbagbo: “It’s a fight, so we’re going to fight” (video)

Benin

Benin-Niger Pipeline Case: Nigerians Defeated in the Criet Appeals Chamber

Benin

False initiation promise: a scammer tried for taking advantage of a sick man’s distress

Benin

BEPC 2025 in Benin: 128,893 candidates in the running

Benin

Regional securities market: Togo continues its momentum and surpasses the 230 billion FCFA mark raised

Benin

War in Ukraine: a next-generation Russian fighter jet shot down

Benin

Benin: a man on trial for attempting to buy human remains

Benin

Mali: Russian paramilitary group Wagner announces the end of its mission

Nigeria

Mercato: Real Madrid joins the race for Victor Osimhen

Benin

Benin: Facing charges for attempting to sell his sister, a young man risks 3 years in prison

VIEW ALL FEEDS