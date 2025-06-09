Road Safety in Benin: Despite Efforts, the Numbers Remain Concerning

- Publicité-

For several months now, the Beninese authorities have been multiplying initiatives to make roads safer. The Republican Police are at the forefront of this mobilization, carrying out awareness campaigns, unexpected inspections, removal of old vehicles, and penalties for speeding.

The goal is to curb road insecurity and prevent tragedies. However, the latest figures published by the Republican Police on their Facebook page remind us that the challenge is far from being won.

On the ground, efforts are indeed visible. In 2025, inspections have intensified on the country’s busiest routes. Offenses related to overloading, oversized or poorly maintained vehicles are regularly penalized.

Radar operations are conducted on strategic corridors and awareness campaigns are multiplying both in the city and on the outskirts. The fight against extortion, an insidious but very real scourge, is also one of the stated priorities.

However, the results are slow to follow. Between May 6 and June 4, 2025, more than 5,000 offenses were recorded. Among them, nearly 2,500 concerned speeding, and over 600 were for failing to obey traffic lights. Other risky behaviors are regularly observed: using a phone while driving, not maintaining safe distances, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, or poor signage in certain parking areas.

In this context, the Republican Police calls for everyone’s responsibility. They remind that the speed limit is 50 km/h in urban areas and 90 km/h outside urban areas, unless otherwise indicated. They also stress the need to protect the most vulnerable users: children, the elderly, cyclists, the visually impaired, but also those with reduced mobility.