Reshuffle at the Bopa Municipal Council: Célestin Gando of PAM was replaced 48 hours after his designation

At the Bopa town hall, a rapid administrative adjustment occurred on Monday, February 16, 2026, leading to the replacement of Célestin Gando with Désiré Gbesso in the post of first deputy mayor.

This decision follows an official correction related to a “material error”.

Initially installed on Saturday, February 14, 2026 by Prefect Bienvenu Milohin, the now-former first deputy was replaced two days later, at the end of a new ceremony held at the town hall.

On that occasion, the outgoing mayor Abel Djossou was reappointed to his duties, while the designation of the first deputy sparked strong reactions within the local community.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of Radio FM Ahémé, it is stated that the initial installation of the first deputy mayor resulted from internal confusion within the Union progressiste le Renouveau party. According to this source, the initial ceremony would have been tainted by “a material error by the upper political leadership of the UPR”.

The correction was formalized by an official letter signed by the party’s secretary-general, Gérard Gbénonchi. In this correspondence addressed to the prefect on Monday, February 16, it is stated that “after verification, it appears that a material error has unfortunately slipped into the communicated document,” adding that “the first deputy mayor is Mr. Gbesso Désiré, in place of Mr. Gando Célestin”.

Following the initial designation, public protests had emerged, some going as far as accusing the prefect of treason. In response, the latter clarified his position. “The list I read on Saturday is the one that was communicated to me. (…) We are in no way part of the designation process.”

Once a new name is transmitted, I am obliged to come and install him,” he said.

The corrective session ended with the reading of the prefectural decree officially naming the new first deputy.

In accordance with Article 1 of said decree, “Mr. Gbesso Désiré is designated to the post of first deputy mayor of the commune of Bopa in place of Mr. Gando Célestin”.