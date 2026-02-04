Ranking of Africa’s military powers: Egypt remains on top, Benin makes progress.

According to the 2026 ranking of the Global Firepower Index, the Arab Republic of Egypt remains Africa’s top military power, thus confirming its dominant position in Africa’s defense.

La suite après la publicité

The global ranking, published by the American specialized site Global Firepower, is based on more than 60 criteria including manpower, land, naval and air assets, the defense budget, logistics, and other parameters related to military capabilities.



Egypt also features among credible military powers on a global scale, ranking in the top 20 of evaluated countries, ahead of most other African states. In detail, the Egyptian army is characterized by large manpower, varied equipment and numerous reservists, which allows it to maintain a clear lead over its continental counterparts.



Behind Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria occupy the second and third places in the African ranking, followed by South Africa and Ethiopia, which complete the top five military powers in Africa according to Global Firepower.



Benin, for its part, also appears in this ranking but at the tail end, indicating an army with limited means compared to its continental peers. Despite this position, the data indicate that the country has progressed compared to previous editions, reflecting efforts to strengthen its institutional and operational capacities.



This ranking illustrates the significant disparities among African states in terms of military power, where Egypt solidifies its position as regional leader, followed by powers more endowed with manpower and equipment, while other nations, like Benin, remain at the bottom of the table but show encouraging movements.