PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi
In an interview with Canal+, PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi addressed the rape accusations leveled against him since 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has broken his silence about the rape accusations he has faced since 2023.

The Moroccan international, accused after a 24-year-old woman’s complaint over alleged incidents that took place at her home in Boulogne-Billancourt, has strongly denied the allegations.

In an interview with Canal+, Hakimi denounced “lies” that, he says, have deeply affected his life and those around him:

I have never suffered such harm. It’s painful, especially for my family. My children are still young, but one day they’ll read these things, and it’s very hard for me. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

